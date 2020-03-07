MEDFORD TOWNSHIP – Stephen Byard turned back the basketball clock to deliver one of the greatest performances in the illustrious postseason history of Atlantic City High School boys basketball Saturday night.
Byard scored 40 points – 18 in the fourth quarter- as the third-seeded Vikings beat second-seeded Lenape 61-58 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Atlantic City (22-6) will host Cherry Hill East (20-9) for the South Jersey title Tuesday night.
“We just had to fight to get the win,” Byard said. “I had to lock in, zone in and do what we had to do.”
The 6-foot-7 Byard sank one 3-pointer. The rest of the senior’s baskets came on a variety of post moves in the lane. That is not the way the game is played today. Teams emphasize spreading the floor and shooting perimeter shots.
“They were overplaying me,” Byard said. “Throw the ball in the air, I grab it, go up, pump fake, get an easy foul or a bucket.”
Atlantic City needed every one of Byers’ points to overcome a standout performance from Lenape guard Derek Simpson, who finished with 29 points.
“This means everything,” Byard said. “I didn’t know I had 40 until someone told me. We had to be dogs out there. Every possession in the game matters.”
Fans nearly filled Lenape for Saturday’s game. Byard and Simpson wowed the crowd from the start.
Byard scored 10 of Atlantic City’s 12 first-quarter points. Atlantic City coach Gene Allen invoked the name of 1970s legendary Vikings big man Walt Montford when describing Byard’s performance.
“The goal was to get it to him,” Allen said. “He was making shots. He just finished around the basket.”
Atlantic City forced Simpson into a variety of tough shots. He made most of them. Simpson was particularly adept at pulling up off the dribble for 12 to 15-foot jumpers that hit nothing but net.
“He’s the best guard I’ve seen this year,” Allen said. “The next two years he’s going to be a problem.”
Lenape (20-9) appeared on the verge of taking control in the third quarter. The Indians twice led by four with the ball in that period. But they could not stretch their lead.
Lenape twice led by three points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
Again, Atlantic City rallied. The Vikings took the lead for good with an 11-4 run that turned a two-point deficit with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game into a 56-52 lead 2:51 left.
Byard began that stretch with a conventional 3-point play. He added five more points during that run.
Vikings forward Kiraan Palms and guard Ja’Heem Frederick did an excellent job of making entry passes into Byard at the post. That is also a lost art in today’s basketball world. Palms had two assists in the fourth quarter and Frederick three.
Lenape had chances to take the lead in the final minutes. The Indians missed a 3-pointer down two points with a little under a minute left in the game.
After Byard sank two foul shots with 14.8 seconds left to put the Vikings up three, Simpson missed a desperation long-range with 3-point with 5.2 seconds left.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Allen said. “I think finally they got a little tired. We were able to pressure them and take (Simpson) away from them, and I think that’s what changed the game.”
The Vikings danced around their locker room in celebration afterwards.
Last season Atlantic City finished 10-15 for its first losing record in 50 years. Before last season, the Atlantic City Board of Education inexplicably declined to reappoint Allen as coach. Allen had to sue the board to get his job back.
Now, a year later the Vikings will play for a South Jersey title. Atlantic City is 6-2 in South Jersey finals since Allen took over the program in 2003.
“To be 10 and whatever we were last year and to be in a South Jersey final this year, honestly I’m emotional,” Allen said. “I really am. I can’t put it into words. It’s special.”
Atlantic City 12 17 10 22 – 61
Lenape 13 12 16 17 – 58
AC – Chapman 2, Byard 40, Palms 7, Frederick 5, Daley 6, Jones 1
LEN – Spitznas 13, Kennedy 2, Gaither 6, Simpson 29, Cortese 8
