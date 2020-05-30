Three Stockton University athletes were named to the 2020 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District II Track and Field/ Cross Country teams, CoSIDA announced Friday.
Qudratullah Qadiri, a senior, was selected Academic All-District for the second consecutive year. Daniel Do and Darren Wan, both juniors, earned the honor for the first time.
The teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.
Stockton track and field and cross country programs earned Academic All-District honors for the seventh straight year.
Honorees selected Academic All-District advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America winners will be announced from June 22-25.
Do is a two-time New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team runner in cross country. The Absegami High School graduate and Galloway Township resident holds the program record in the 3000- and 5000-meter run.
Do, who has 11 top-10 finishes in his career, was Stockton's top finisher in 15 of the 20 career meets he has raced.
Do qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships twice, with one career victory. He is majoring in biochemistry/molecular biology and chemistry, and has a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Wan was named to the NJAC second team twice in his career, and was selected to the conference honorable mention team once. The Egg Harbor Township graduate has qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships twice.
Thus winter, Wan broke the 35-year-old school record in the indoor weight throw, and finished the season ranked 25th in the nation. He just missed the qualification for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wan holds a 3.99 GPA and majors in business and finance.
Qadiri earned four NJAC second-team honors in track and field as an Osprey, three in the pole vault and one in the decathlon.
The Ocean Township High School graduate was the 2017 NJAC Rookie of the Year for the indoor season and qualified for five consecutive Atlantic Region Championships meets (indoor and outdoor combined).
Qadiri, who graduated with a 3.95 GPA as a biology major, was named to the NJAC All-Academic first team and was a man Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar in 2019.
He was selected as the student speaker for the Stockton commencement ceremony, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
