The New Jersey Athletic Conference recognized three Stockton University student-athletes with weekly awards Monday.
Senior Natalie Miller was named Defensive Player of the Week in volleyball, while freshmen Bri Bocelli and Elena Nunez were named Rookies of the Week for women’s soccer and women’s tennis, respectively.
Miller earned her fourth career Defensive Player of the Week honor after helping Stockton go 4-0 at the Cortland Red Dragon Classic to start the season last weekend. She finished with 83 digs, including 39 in a five-set win over SUNY Cortland.
Bocelli had two goals and one assist as the Ospreys went 2-0 in the first week of her college career. She is tied for the team lead with five points.
Nunez won her first two career matches Saturday during the Ospreys’ 6-3 season-opening win against Rutgers-Camden. Playing No. 1 singles, she won 6-3, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, she and fellow freshman Audrey van Schalkwyk won 8-4.
