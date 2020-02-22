The Stockton University baseball team opened the season by sweeping a doubleheader at home against Penn College. The Ospreys won the opener 5-2 and took the second game 9-4.
Stockton scored one run in the third inning and four in the fifth in the first game.
John Perrino, Evan Geisler and Mike DeSenzo each had two hits. Starting pitcher Rico Viani gave up three hits in 41/3 innings and struck out seven. Reliever James Wynne got the win with 22/3 innings of work.
The Ospreys scored three runs in the fourth inning of game two to take a 6-3 lead and added three more runs in the fifth to go up 9-3. Geisler had two hits, including a double, and Marco Meleo and Ryan Mihlebach each had doubles.
Stockton starter Will Kramer went five innings, allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out four to get the win. Zach Fillmore and Brandon Drapeau each pitched an inning of relief.
Stockton men’s lacrosse: Dante Poli led with four goals as the Ospreys won their home opener 18-6 over McDaniel College.
Stockton improved to 2-0, and McDaniel, of Westminster, Maryland, dropped to 1-2.
Eric Ellis, Erik Anderson and Luke Swedlund scored three goals apiece and Eric D’Arminio added two. Peter Burke, Matt Honchalk and Patrick Dunleavy each had a goal.
Stockton led 7-3 after the first quarter and 10-4 at halftime.
Stockton basketball: Stockton (17-8) hosts Rowan University (15-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game in Galloway Township.
Rowan beat Ramapo 94-80 Saturday in an NJAC quarterfinal game.
