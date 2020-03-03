The Stockton University men’s baseball team beat Wesley College 12-2 in a non-conference game at home Tuesday.
For the Ospreys (5-0), junior Ryan O’Sullivan was 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Sophomore Jay Marchese was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double. Ryan Mihlebach, Evan Geisler and Rico Viani added two RBIs apiece.
Stockton did most of its damage in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs to take an 11-2 lead into the sixth.
Women’s lacrosse: Stockton opened its season with a 16-7 at Ursinus.
Sophomore Casey Shultz led the way with five goals and three assists. Sophomore Jennifer Toal added five goals and an assist. Freshman Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional H.S.) scored twice on five shots. Junior Stevie Ader made five saves.
Women’s indoor track and field: Thirteen Stockton athletes earned all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors.
The all-NJAC teams are based on individual finishes at the conference championships. Event winners received first-team honors, runners-up made the second team and third-placed finishers received honorable mentions.
Senior Jessica McRae was named to the first team with her win in the triple jump (11.61 meters), and sophomore Jeanmarie Harvey’s win in the pole vault (3.50m) earned her a first-team nod.
Stockton’s distance medley relay team of Kristy Goff (Holy Spirit), Amanda Logie, Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township) and Taylor Mulch (Southern Regional) won in 13 minutes, 6.75 seconds to make the first team.
Mulch and Goff also earned honorable mentions with the 4x800 relay team. The two joined Jesse DeLello and Jessie Klenk for a third-place finish in 10:12.42.
Sophomore Jy’Asia Bivins made the NJAC second team for her performance in the long jump (5.37m).
The 4x200 team also earned an honorable mention. Harvey, Jenna Walker (Barnegat), Funmilayo Aka-Bashorun and Kaylee Apple finished third in 1:53.26.
