The Stockton University baseball team swept a doubleheader against visiting Norwich University on Sunday in Galloway Township, winning the first game 10-4 and the second game 12-2.
The Ospreys improved to 4-0 and Norwich, of Northfield, Vermont, dropped to 2-2.
Stockton scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the second inning in the first game. John Perrino went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Marco Melea, Evan Geisler and winning pitcher Rico Viani each had a double and a single. The Ospreys collected 14 hits. Viani started and allowed no hits in three innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.
Stockton trailed 2-1 in the second game, but scored two runs in the fourth inning, five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. The Osprey had 12 hits. Garrett DeMarrais went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Perrino was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Viani went 2 for 2 and Jay Marchese had a hit and three RBIs. Geisler had a hit and scored three runs. Winning pitcher Mike Schiattarella came on in third inning and pitched three innings, alllowing no hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Stockton indoor track and field: Stockton University senior Edward Dennerlein won the shot put at the Fastrack Last Chance Invitational on Friday night in Staten Island, New York.
Dennerlein earned his fifth victory of the season with a put of 15.83 meters.
He was among 20 Ospreys who participated at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.There was no team scoring.
Also for Stockton, Keith Holland finished second in the pole vault (4.55m). Earning fifth-place finishes with personal bests were Colin Hueston (1 minute, 11.17 seconds in the 500-meter race) and Jared Conte (50.66 seconds in the 400).
Among Stockton women, junior Jesse DeLello set a personal best and finished seventh in a field of 18 runners in the mile (5:20.51).
Stockton athletes who have qualified will compete Friday and Saturday at the NCAA Division IIII Atlantic Region Championships at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.