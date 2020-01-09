The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat Kean 92-56 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Union on Wednesday.
The Ospreys, now 9-4 and 6-0 in the NJAC, made 20 3-pointers in the win.
Jordan Taylor led Stockton with 25 points, five assists and two rebounds. The senior forward also shot 7 for 10 from 3-point range.
Junior Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.) sank four 3-pointers en route to a 14-point, four-rebound performance. Senior Steve Ferebee (Absegami) finished with six points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Stockton went into halftime with a 42-28 lead, and followed that up with a 50-point second half. The Ospreys held Kean to 32.7% shooting.
Stockton will host New Jersey City (5-8 overall, 2-4 NJAC) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
