The Stockton University women’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Newark 84-54 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday.
Stockton finished the regular season 10-15 and 5-13 in the NJAC.
For the Ospreys, senior Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) had 23 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four steals.
Senior Raquel Harris-Scott added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) had nine points, three rebounds and two assists.
Stockton went into halftime with a 42-31 lead but really opened things up with a 25-8 third quarter against the Scarlet Raiders.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.