The Stockton University Rocket League esports team won the Alpha North Esports “Battle of the Colleges” tournament on Feb. 8 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.
The team’s road to the championship included a 3-0 win over Farmingdale State College in the quarterfinal, a 3-0 over the University of Rochester in the semifinal and a 3-0 win over Penn State in the final.
Team members Alex Lee, of Linwood, Vincent Nelson, of Bayville, Berkeley Township, and Geno Cupertino, of Brigantine, won $3,000 in scholarship money.
“We believed Stockton had a good chance of winning the tournament, having performed extremely well in tournaments preceding Battle of the Colleges,” Stockton Chief Information Officer Scott Huston said in a news release.
Huston, with Associate Director of Information Security Demetrios Roubos has worked with Stockton Athletics to develop the program.
Among the more than 800 participating colleges and universities in the Collegiate Star League, Stockton is ranked as the second-strongest team.
The university also competes in “Fortnite,” “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Super Smash Bros.” and “Hearthstone” in the Eastern College Athletic Conference.
“Stockton’s Rocket League team is becoming fairly well known within the collegiate esports community,” Roubos said in the release. “The team has been playing together for about a year, and through unparalleled commitment, camraderie and skill, they have achieved greatness and set an excellent example for their colleagues.”
