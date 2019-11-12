The Stockton University women's basketball team is young but fully committed to improving under second-year coach Devin Jefferson.
"I'm hopeful for this season," Jefferson said last week.
The Ospreys went 18-9 two years ago with a team that featured several key seniors, two of whom were good for a combined 34 points a game. Last year was the beginning of a rebuild in which the team dropped to 8-17.
"We had some bumps. That was expected," Jefferson said of her first season as the successor to longtime coach Joe Fussner. "I thought the beauty was we took a bump and we got better. We took a lump and we got better. We won the last game of the season, and that gave us some energy going into the summer and this season."
Stockton, which opens its season Wednesday night at Penn State Schuylkill, was picked seventh in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.
This year's squad is young: Five freshman, three sophomores and only two seniors.
"We have a lot of energy," Jefferson said. "We're making some mistakes, but there's a genuine team energy to get better."
"One of the things I'm focused on is developing a team culture. As a team, we chose being fully committed as a value."
"Everyone's very supportive of each other. Despite being young players, they really blend well together."
One of the team's two seniors is psychology major and guard Lajerah Wright. After graduating from Atlantic City High School, Wright played two years at Rutgers-Camden before transferring to Stockton for her junior year.
"Last year was a struggle," Wright said. "Only three of us had experience on the court. As time progressed, we started to get better."
Wright said this preseason has been more intense with harder training and more time in the weight room. There also has been a lot of off-court team building to improve team chemistry.
Jefferson said Wright gives "us a lot of of the up-tempo style that we're looking for. She's as quiet as a mouse, but she makes such a statement for us on the court."
"I'm hoping to make the playoffs," Wright said.
Two local freshmen will contribute to that effort: Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest H.S.) and Armanee DeBarry (Millville).
Alves is a 6-foot-1 center studying social work.
"I feel like we're going to come together very well as a team," Alves said. "I'm ready to play whoever however."
In preparation for the season, she's been working on her shooting.
"One of my goals is to score a 1,000 points in college," Alves said. "Soon I'll be shooting 3's out there."
DeBarry was recruited at a Millville-Vineland game.
"She did so many things naturally that we worked on as a team all year," Jefferson said. "She does track as well, so she accelerates."
DeBarry wants to average 15 points a game, so she's been working on her shots and endurance.
"I run a mile every morningm and I'm shooting (extra) twice a week after practice," DeBarry said.
Asked what's different about playing at the college level, DeBarry, a health science major with a minor in business, said, "Time management. You have to be able to manage your time between practices and classes.
"I'm looking forward to pulling through for my team and trying to be a star player," she added.
Jefferson has a plan, too.
"I've coached for a long time. I'm always learning different things I can do to help defensively and offensively," she said. "We'll take small strides and work on fundamentals."
"We have some goals, but really just focusing on getting better every game. Not just winning games, but developing a good program at Stockton. I think every year is a building year."
