The Stockton University women's volleyball team lost 3-2 to Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Tuesday to wrap up its regular season.
Stockton lost 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 13-15, snapping its 19-game win streak. The Ospreys fell to 26-3 (7-1 NJAC) in their regular season finale, but clinched the top seed in the NJAC women's volleyball tournament by avoiding a sweep in the match.
For Stockton, junior Julie Kohlhoff finished with a career-high 19 kills and four blocks. Junior Emily Sullivan had 44 assists and 18 digs. Senior Natalie Miller had a team-high 27 digs.
NJAC tournament seeds announced: Stockton earned the top seed of the NJAC tournament after finishing the regular season 26-3 and 7-1 in the conference. Second-seeded Rowan (17-14, 7-1), like Stockton, earned a first-round bye.
The first round will begin Tuesday. Stockton will host the winner of fourth-seeded Montclair State and fifth-seeded Ramapo at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. The championship will be played at the highest remaining seed Nov. 9.
