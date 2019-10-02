The unbeaten Stockton University field hockey team won its 10th straight game on Wednesday, beating host Drew University 4-2 in Madison.
Former area high school standouts led the way as Lainie Allegretto (Ocean City), Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional), Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) and Kassidy Wentzell (St. Joseph) each scored, and Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City) added two assists.
Stockton improved to 10-0 and the Rangers fell to 2-9.
Allegretto and Dancisin made it 2-0 and Stockton kept the lead. Morganti tapped in a long pass from Gilhooley to make it 3-1 at halftime. Morganti leads the Ospreys with nine goals.
Drew's Lauren Zultowski cut the lead to 3-2 in the third quarter, but Wentzell scored the only goal of the fourth quarter. Stockton's Nicole Ricevuto made her first start and had two saves.
Women's soccer: Stockton's Alexa Simonetti and Dasey DiElmo (Pinelands Regional) scored second-half goals to give the host Ospreys a 2-0 win over rival Rowan University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys improved to 9-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the NJAC. Rowan dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
Simonetti tallied the winning goal on a header in the 62nd minute after a corner kick by Susan Porambo. DiElmo added an insurance goal with five minutes left to play. Jennifer Devault had to make one save for the shutout.
Men's soccer: Chad Yates scored in the 15th minute and Ryan Logar in the 69th minute to give Rowan a 2-0 win in a NJAC game.
The Profs upped their season mark to 6-1-3 and improved to 2-0-1 in the conference. Stockton fell to 7-2-2 overall and 1-1-1 NJAC.
Rowan's James Weinberg played 86 minutes, 55 seconds in goal and made five saves. Substitute goalie Shane McBride played 3:05 and didn't have make a stop. Dino Gromitsaris had one save for Stockton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.