The Stockton University field hockey team earned the Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Team Award for the ninth straight season.
The award is given to teams with a collective GPA of at least 3.3 during the fall semester. All seven New Jersey Athletic Conference teams earned the award.
Stockton has earned the award 14 times in the last 16 years, and 18 of the team’s 26 players qualified for the National Academic Squad. Seniors Jennelle Long and Emily Giligan were recognized for the fourth straight year.
— Ahmad Austin
