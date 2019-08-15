The Stockton University field hockey team is ranked fourth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference coaches’ preseason poll, which was released Thursday.
Stockton, 15-6 in 2018 and the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament champion, was the coaches’ “dark horse” selection.
The NJAC coaches made defending conference champion Rowan University the preseason favorite. The Profs, 22-1 last fall, received the top spot in the poll with four first-place votes. The College of New Jersey (16-5 last year) was ranked second with two first-place votes. Montclair State (15-4 in 2018) was third, with one first-place vote.
Ranked fifth-through-seventh, respectively, were Kean (9-10 last year), Ramapo (5-12) and William Paterson (7-11).
The Ospreys are led by fourth-year coach Sarah Elleman, who has a 34-24 record in her first three seasons with the Ospreys.
Stockton returns one all-conference player in senior Emily Gilligan, the 2018 NJAC Goaltender of the Year.
Many Stockton players are former area standouts. Forwards include Britney Stein (Ocean City), Samantha Barone (Egg Harbor Township) and Deja Mosley (Bridgeton). Kassidy Wentzel (St. Joseph) and Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional) are midfielders. Defenders include Victoria Caiazzo (Southern Regional), Hannah Wescoat (Cumberland Regional), Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City), Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest), Lauryn Flynn (Southern Regional) and Corinn Guilford (St. Joseph). Caiazzo (the team’s leading scorer with eight goals and four assists), Stein (second on the team with six goals and three assists) and Wentzell (fifth with three goals, six assists) each started all 21 games last year. Gilhooley started in 20 games, and Flynn and Wescoat started in 17 and 14, respectively.
Stockton opens the season at home at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.
at the Stockton Turf Field. The Ospreys also begin the NJAC schedule at home, hosting Kean University at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.
The top four finishers in the conference regular season advance to the NJAC Tournament. The semifinal games are scheduled for Nov. 6. The semifinal winners meet for the conference title on Nov. 9 at the home of the highest remaining seed. The NJAC Tournament winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
