The Stockton University field hockey team improved to 5-0 with a 2-1 win over Eastern University on Saturday in Galloway Township.
The score was tied at 1-1 before Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional H.S.) scored the winning goal in the second quarter off a pass from Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City). Stockton’s Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) scored the game’s first goal in the first quarter.
The Ospreys protected the lead for the final 33 minutes, due in large part to the play of defenders Gilhooley, Casey Cordonna, Lauryn Flynn (Southern Regional) and Hannah Wescoats (Cumberland Regional). Emily Gilligan made five saves.
Harper Sellers scored for Eastern (2-3), and Kylie Troyer had two saves.
Men's soccer: The Ospreys extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 4-0 nonleague win over visiting Ursinus College.
The Ospreys (5-1-1) led 3-0 at halftime on goals by John Maxted, Ervin Gjeli and Drew Ruble. Andrew Griggs (Absegami) scored the only goal of the second half in the 70th minute. Christian Bik (St. Augustine Prep), Michael Echeverria and Justin Ruiz had assists.
Dino Gromitsaris had one save in 71 minutes, 27, and freshman Liam Brett finished, also with one save.
For Ursinus (3-2), Tyler Lewin had three saves in 78:58, and Matthew Kenwood finished up without a save.
Women's volleyball: The Ospreys split a pair of matches at the Buttermaker Tournament at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Stockton (8-2) lost to unbeaten Haverford College 3-2 but then swept Muhlenberg 3-0.
The scores against Haverford (12-0) were 25-27, 25-16, 25-23, 8-25 and 15-11. The scores against Muhlenberg (4-6) were 25-20, 25-19 and 25-16.
Stockton's Emily Sullivan was selected to the All-Tournament Team. She had 77 assists and 24 digs on the day. Christie Louer had 11 kills and 13 digs against Haverford. Jocelyn Holobetz added 10 kills and Natalie Miller had 22 digs. Julie Kohlhoff led Stockton against Muhlenberg with 11 kills and four blocks, and Holobetz had nine kills. Sullivan had 31 assists.
Women’s soccer: Stockton (5-1) blanked visiting Centenary College 5-0 in a nonleague game.
Salena LeDonne led the Ospreys with two goals and an assist, and Susan Porambo had a goal and an assist. Sydney Williams (Millville) made it 1-0 in the 15th minute. Kayla Bieniakowski (Cedar Creek) scored in the second half. Kiersten Reszkowski and Kat Soanes added assists. Jennifer Devault had to make one save, on a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, to record the shutout. Centenary fell to 0-4-1.
Women’s tennis: The Ospreys (4-1) won five of six singles matches and beat visiting Pratt Institute 7-2.
It was the season opener for Pratt.
Stockton’s Elena Nunez won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Brenna Samuels and Katelyn Emick, at No. 3 and No. 6 singles, respectively, both won 6-0, 6-0.
Sarah Richardson (Hammonton) and Brooke Samuels (Brenna’s twin) also won singles matches in straight sets.
Nunez and Audrey van Schalkwyk won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles and the Samuels sisters won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Men’s and women’s cross country (Friday): Both Stockton teams finished second in team scoring at the TCNJ Invitational in Ewing Township.
Stockton’s Maria Antoni won the 4K women’s race in 14 minutes, 43.6 seconds, topping a field of 38 runners. Jessie Klenk was sixth in 16:01.6, and Dominique Tye finished 12th in 16:34.3.
Daniel Do (Absegami) led Stockton in the 6K men’s race with a sixth-place finish in a field of 42 runners in 19:13.2. Kyle Navalance placed 16th in 19:44.7.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.