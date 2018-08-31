The Stockton University field hockey team defeated Arcadia 2-1 in its first game of the season Friday in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
The Ospreys (1-0) led the Knights 2-0 at the half. Kassidy Wentzell (St. Joseph H.S.) scored 6 minutes, 12 seconds into the game to give the Ospreys the lead.
Three minutes later, Jennelle Long scored to make it 2-0.
In the second half, the Knights answered with a goal from Lauren Dougherty, assisted by Emily Covert.
Men’s soccer: Stockon fell to Calvin 5-2 in the season opener for both teams.
The Ospreys’ Eucario Solano scored the first goal on a penalty kick 6 minutes, 16 seconds into the game.
Calvin’s Jacob Witte answered with a goal, but Stockton took back the lead with Villy Fortulus soring on an assist by Max Bond.
A goal by Mason Smith assisted by Shaeffer Smith and Witte tied the game at the half.
Calvin took over in the second half with goals by Witte and McCaw. Hunter Olson added a late goal.
Women’s soccer-Stockton (0-1) fell 4-0 to the University of Scranton (1-0) at the Kean University Cougar Classic.
Kylee Sullivan, a freshman, made three saves in her debut for the Ospreys. Susan Porambo had two of Stockton’s 11 shots on net.
Amanda Steinberg made four saves for Scranton, while Colleen Berry had two for the combined shutout.
Jamie Hreniuk scored two goals, while Taylor Stevens and Olivia Traphagen added one apiece.
Women’s volleyball-The Ospreys fell 3-1 to Oneonta (23-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17) in their first game at the Cortland Red Dragon Volleyball Classic.
