Stockton University women’s track and field coach Todd Curll was home Saturday instead of being on campus for the start of the outdoor season.
The men’s and women’s teams were each scheduled to host the season-opening Stockton Invitational — the meet that both programs look forward to each spring.
But that opportunity never happened.
The NCAA canceled its spring seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision even canceled the winter championships, including basketball's March Madness.
While at home thinking about ways to stay positive and revive spirits, Curll contacted men’s coach Jayson Resch with a clever idea to create their own virtual track and field meet.
It became a reality.
Both coaches asked their teams to submit videos performing their events — whether it be the long jump, sprints or even the javelin — in unique ways and submit them to Curll.
Curll spent Saturday evening putting together the 3-minute, 9-second-video. He edited over 10 minutes of multiple clips that featured athletes, family members and even pets.
“It was great,” Curll said, “We have a group of resilient athletes. I loved seeing everyone out there doing this. I loved how family joined in. I love that they are staying positive.
“They really did a great job. I was pleased.”
The video started with Resch reading the updated rulebook and asking people to attend the Stockton Invite.
But in the next clip it showed an empty parking in front of the Stockton Athletic Center, dubbed “Big Blue,” and an empty track and field course.
Curll then said: “Hey, there is nobody here. Oh that’s right, we can’t have the meet here at Stockton today. Wait a minute, they must be holding it somewhere else. Let’s see...”
It then cut to athletes doing their different events, in separate locations, including athletes using jugs of water and paint cans as weight tosses, and sprinters running across the floor or hurdling various objects.
Among the athletes that participated were freshman Lauren Maldonado and sophomore Matthew Carter.
Carter, an Oakcrest High School graduate, competes in the pole vault. He can be seen around the 2:42 mark using a shortened pole to leap over a broomstick onto his bed.
After his successful attempt, he patted his chest with enthusiasm.
“It felt really good for the team,” said Carter, 21, of Mays Landing. “It really brought us together again and livened our spirits a bit. We were really upset we didn’t get to finish out the season. No one really expected it, and it came out of nowhere, so it was really good for us all to reunite and bring up our spirits.”
Maldonado, an Egg Harbor Township graduate, is a sprinter for the Ospreys. She sprinted and leaped over her dining room chair at the 2:10-mark.
“I thought the video was really nice,” said Maldonado, 18, of EHT. “Being a freshman, I never experienced being in (an outdoor) college meet. It was really cool we put this together and did something that other teams haven’t done.
“It is really nice to keep the energy going right now, because this situation is really rough.”
Both teams found out the remainder of the winter and spring seasons were canceled March 14 as they were about to start the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships and had to come home instead.
Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh informed coaches to keep players connected during the pandemic, Resch said.
Resch added that the leadership this season has been one of the best in recent memory, which he added was evident in the video
“We can only give them the idea, but they have to make it happen,” said Resch, who is also the director of cross country and track and field at Stockton.
“We just wanted to do something fun and lighten things up in this situation. I’m really proud of them and how they are handling it. It really sends a positive message.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.