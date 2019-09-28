The Stockton University — Atlantic City Stakes Race, a rowing regatta, will be start at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the Stockton University-Atlantic City High School crew boathouse near Sovereign Avenue in Atlantic City.
There will be 4,200-meter head races from the boathouse in the intra-coastal water to the stake turn at Surrey Avenue in Ventnor and back. There will be male and female races in youth, collegiate and masters categories, and one mixed quad race. Several crew boats will be christened.
The Stockton women's crew team and the Ospreys men's club team will race in the collegiate categories, and NCAA Division I Drexel University also will compete. High school teams also will race.
"Our goal is to have two big regattas a year here in Atlantic City, one in the spring and one in the fall," Stockton women's and men's crew head coach John Bancheri said. "We had a regatta here in the spring. Some of our races will be among ourselves. Paul Savell (the Drexel men's and women's coach) is a good friend of mine, and he's bringing some rowers. That'll teach us how to get much faster and better. You don't improve rowing against slower competition."
Small boats race at 8:45 a.m. and fours and quads begin at 10:15. Eights will race starting at 11:45 a.m.
"The races are longer for distance training," Bancheri said. "Fall crew is to cross country running as spring crew is to track and field. In the fall, you concentrate on technique and mileage."
