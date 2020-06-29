Stockton University senior lacrosse player Eric Ellis, a biology major, only got to play in six games this spring, scoring 14 goals and recording four assists for 18 points, before the pandemic led to the cancellation of all intercollegiate sports.
Stockton University men’s lacrosse player Eric Ellis was named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III Scholar All-American on Monday.
The Eastern Regional High School graduate and Voorhees resident was among 79 players selected for the honor. Ellis, a biology major, only played six games his senior season this spring, scoring 14 goals and recording four assists for 18 points, before the pandemic led to the cancellation of all intercollegiate sports.
All-American nominees must be seniors with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Nominees also had to act in a manner that brought credit to themselves, their institutions and college lacrosse. Players also must be a member of a North/South team or an outstanding player in their league.
Ellis, along with 2019 honorees Chris Holleritter and Colin Wharton, are the only three USILA Scholar All-Americans in the history of the Stockton men’s lacrosse program
The Ospreys were 5-1 this spring before the season was halted. The NCAA has restored another year of eligibility for this year’s spring athletes, which means Ellis is eligible to play for Stockton again in 2021.
Ellis ranked second on the team in shots on goal (29) and third in both goals and shots (43) before the season was canceled. Ellis was also selected as a Maverik DIII Media All-American by Inside Lacrosse and was named to the Colonial States Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship Team.
Ellis transferred to Stockton after his freshman year at Salisbury, where he was a member of the 2016 national championship team. At Stockton, he has 67 goals and 38 assists for 105 points in 43 games. Ellis was a CSAC second-team selection in 2019.
Stockton University through the years
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
his_Stockton archive photo-PAC0020727259
his_Stockton archive photo-PAC0020727253
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
Stockton University through the years
seaview
stockton buys seaview
stockton buys seaview
kesselman
kesselman
Stockton Seaview
Stockton cuts ribbon on new campus quad
New Stockton Gateway Project update
Stockton University's new portion of its Manahawkin campus
New Stockton Gateway Project update
Stockton cuts ribbon on new campus quad
Stockton University's new Atlantic City campus under construction December 2017
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.