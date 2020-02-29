The Stockton University men's basketball team fell behind in the first half and lost to The College of New Jersey 75-60 Saturday night in the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship game in Ewing Township.
The Lions controlled the tempo throughout the second half.
The game was Stockton's first trip to the conference final in coach Scott Bittner's four-year tenure.
The Ospreys dropped to 18-9 overall, while TCNJ upped its season mark to 19-8.
Stockton trailed 37-23 at intermission, its lowest first-half scoring output of the season. The Ospreys could not get the deficit below 10 points again.
Sophomore guard Kyion Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, led Stockton with 17 points, including 11 in the second half. Flanders also had five rebounds and three steals.
Freshman guard DJ Campbell (Vineland) added 11 points and four rebounds, and senior forward Jordan Taylor had nine points. Jordan Williams, a freshman forward, and senior forward Othniel Nyamekye each led with six rebounds.
The Ospreys shot only 20 for 60 from the field, including 3 of 17 in 3-pointers. TCNJ went 29 for 64 from the field (45.6%), including 9 from 34 in 3 pointers.
Randy Walko, the NJAC Player of the Year, led four Lions in double figures with 18 points. Walko also had four assists, five rebounds and three steals. Ryan Jensen and Travis Jocelyn each scored 13 points and PJ Ringel had 10 points, six assists and three steals.
A slam by Flanders put Stockton up 13-10 with over 12 minutes left in the half. But Mike Walley (5 points) tied it for the Lions with a 3-pointer, and another 3 by teammate Anthony DiCaro (8 points) put the Lions up for good at 16-13 with 10:30 before halftime. The home team led 37-21 with over a minute left in the half.
With over 12 minutes left in the game, Jensen's free throw put TCNJ up 52-34. Stockton made an 8-0 run, including six points in a row by Flanders. He twice hit two from the line and added a jumper from the foul line. Taylor connected with a drive to cut the lead to 52-42, but the Lions responded with a 13-4 run to make it 65-46.
Also scoring for Stockton: Rynell Lawrence (6), Williams (4), Kadian Dawkins (4), Jordan Heck (3), Luciano Lubrano (2), Nyamekye (2), Danny Moeller (2).
TCNJ won the fourth conference championship in program history and its first since 1998. The Lions receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Stockton won NJAC titles in 1987, 1988, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2009, and three in a row from 2014-16, all under former coach Gerry Matthews.
