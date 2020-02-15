Kyion Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to an 89-87 overtime win over host Montclair State on Saturday.
The Ospreys clinched a first-round bye in the upcoming New Jersey Athletic Conference playoffs. Both Stockton and The College of New Jersey are tied at 13-4 in the NJAC standings with one conference game left. Stockton improved to 16-8 overall. Montclair dropped to 10-14 overall and 8-9 NJAC.
Flanders shot 8 for 14 from the field and 8 for 10 from the free throw line. The 6-foot sophomore guard also had four rebounds.
DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 15 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds plus three assists and two steals. Jordan Taylor and Kadian Dawkins each scored 10, and Jordan Williams had nine points and four rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored seven and had six rebounds and three assists.
Montclair scored the first three points of overtime, but freshman Campbell's basket cut the lead to 83-82. Lawrence, also a freshman, hit a 3-pointer and another basket for an 88-84 Ospreys lead with 49 seconds left. Joseph Radi connected with a 3-pointer for Montclair, but Campbell made one of two foul shots to make it 89-87 Stockton.
The Red Hawks held the ball for a last shot, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
Stockton led 39-29 at halftime, but the Red Hawks got hot from behind the 3-point arc and the lead went back and forth in the second half. Campbell made two foul shots with 19 seconds left in regulation for an 81-76 lead. But Montclair was fouled twice and made all five shots for an 81-81 tie.
For Montclair, Eddie Emedoh led with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Radi scored 15 points.
Stockton will finish the regular season at 8 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Rutgers-Newark.
Stockton women's basketball: Montlclair State (19-5, 14-3 NJAC) dominated the Ospreys in the first three quarters and won 75-52. Nickie Carter topped the Red Hawks with 24 points, and Taylor Brown added 15 points and nine rebounds.
For Stockton (9-15, 4-13 NJAC), Hailee Porricelli was the only player in double figures with 10 points. Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City), Emily Donzanti, Maddie McCracken (Wildwood), Aiya Underwood and Armanee DeBarry each added six points. Wright had nine rebounds, Donzanti had four steals and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) added five points and four rebounds.
Stockton indoor track: Stockton's Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township), Jared Conte and Jessica McRae set school records Friday at the Fastrack National Invite at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.
The meet included teams from all three NCAA divisions, with some events split into tiers.
Wan finished second out of 39 competitors in the weight throw with a toss of 17.68 meters, breaking Stockton Athletics Hall of Famer Mike Mielke's 35-year-old mark by 1 centimeter.
Conte finished 11th overall and second in Division III in the 200 meters in 22.45 seconds and broke a nine-year-old school record. Conte also ran a personal-best 50.79 in the 400 and placed 11th out of 56.
McRae broke her own school record in the triple jump by a foot with a distance of 11.88 meters. It was the third-best jump in Division III this season, and McRae finished second out of 24 competitors.
Other Stockton personal bests: Shahyan Abraham (10.95m for 15th in the shot put), Emmy LeFevre (13.86m in the weight throw for 16th), Jeanmarie Harvey (3.45m in the upper-level Pole Vault Invite), Jamie Wu (11:17.53 in the 3000m), Dominique Tye (11:23.91 in the 3000m), Kyle Navalance (8:56.51 in the men's 3000m), Rachael Leyrer, a Buena Regional graduate (9.33 for ninth in the 60m Hurdles Invite), Edward Dennerlein (15.83m for eighth in the weight throw), Matthew Keidat, a Holy Spirit graduate (1:59.01 for ninth in the 800).
Dennerlein was fourth out of 50 in the men's shot put (16.72m). Matthew Carter (Oakcrest), was third in the Pole Vault College (4.05m). Jy'Asia Bivins was 12th in the long jump (5.12m).
