The Stockton University men’s basketball team improved to 5-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference with a 69-52 win over William Paterson University on Saturday in Galloway Township.
Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, led the Ospreys’ balanced offense with 13 points and had four rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) and Tariq Baker scored 11 points apiece, and Campbell had five rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Jordan Williams each added 10 points. Flanders had three assists and three steals, and Williams had five rebounds.
Stockton, which led 36-28 at halftime, upped its season mark to 7-2. William Paterson dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-3 NJAC.
The Ospreys shot 45.6% from the field (26 for 57) and William Paterson shot 29% (18 for 62).
For the Pioneers, Domenic Mignone led with 16 points and Nasir Fields had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Women’s basketball: The Ospreys rallied in the fourth quarter but lost to visiting William Paterson 60-57 in overtime.
Kiley Gelston scored 11 points to lead Stockton, and she had five rebounds and three steals.
Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. Hailee Porricelli and Emily Donzanti each scored eight points, and Donzanti also had three steals.
The Pioneers improved to 5-5 (4-1 NJAC). Stockton fell to 4-5 (1-4).
Porricelli was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Stockton down 53-50. She made all three foul shots to send the game into overtime.
Yakira Rosa led the Pioneers with 19 points and added four rebounds and three steals. Allison McBride had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
