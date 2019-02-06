The Stockton University men's basketball team lost 72-64 to Kean University on Wednesday night in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup.
The Ospreys fell to 9-14 overall and 7-9 in the NJAC, while Kean improved to 6-17 and 4-12.
For Stockton, junior forward Jordan Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds.
Freshman guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) had 14 points, four assists and three steals. Senior guard Keenan Williams Jr. had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Stockton fell behind early, going into halftime down 36-24. They caught fire from 3-point range in the second half, shooting 7 of 13 and bringing Kean's lead down to seven points twice.
Their comeback effort fell short as Kean went on a run to go up 70-55 with two minutes remaining in the game.
Stockton will host Montclair State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
