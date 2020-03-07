The unbeaten Stockton University men’s lacrosse team took command in the second quarter and beat Washington College 14-11 Saturday in a nonleague game in Galloway Township.
Dante Poli and Luc Swedlund each had four goals and an assist for the Ospreys (5-0), and Eric D’Arminio added two goals and two assists. Logan Holleritter contributed a goal and two assists and Erik Anderson had a goal and an assist. Goalie Justin Ruiz made six saves in 45 minutes, and backup Eric Lindskog had five saves in the final 15 minutes.
Stockton was up 5-4 in the second quarter and scored four straight goals to go up 9-4. Joe Tobin had five goals and an assist for winless Washington (0-5), of Chestertown, Maryland.
Stockton women’s lacrosse: The host Ospreys improved to 2-0 on the season with an 18-4 win over St. Joseph’s-Long Island.
Michelle Pascrell topped Stockton with five goals, and Casey Shultz had four goals and three assists. Freshman Jade Rivera added three goals, and Jennifer Toal and Remi Reinhardt each had two. Holly Yannacone (Southen Regional) had a goal and an assist, and Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) had one goal. Jessica Catalioto led the Ospreys with five draw controls and five ground balls. The Golden Eagles fell to 0-3.
Stockton’s Stevie Adler made four saves in the first half, and freshman Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made her college debut in the second half and made two saves.
Stockton baseball: The Ospreys (6-1) jumped out to a big lead and beat visiting Castleton University 18-11 in a nine-inning game. Leadoff man Marco Meleo had four hits, including three doubles, and five runs. Stockton took a 5-0 lead in the first inning, the big hit being Nick Trifiletti’s (Mainland Regional) three-run homer. Trifiletti had two hits and six RBIs.
Ryan Swift had three hits, four runs and four RBIs, and Jay Marchese had three hits and two RBIs. Stockton starter Phil DeMarco went five innings and picked up the win, giving up eight hits and five runs, with two walks and six strikeouts. The Spartans, of Castleton, Vermont, fell to 4-4.
Stockton indoor track and field: The Stockton women’s team finished 11th out of 41 teams, and the Stockton men were 12th out of 43 teams at the All-Atlantic Region Championships in Rochester, New York. Stockton’s Susann Foley won the high jump and tied her personal best with a height of 1.65 meters.
Jessica McRae was second in the triple jump (11.82 meters).
Edward Dennerlein was second in the shot put (16.51). Darren Wan (EHT) was fourth in the weight throw (17.39). Keith Holland tied for fourth in the pole vault (4.58).
