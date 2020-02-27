The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team beat Messiah 18-11 on Wednesday night in a nonconference game to remain unbeaten.
Leading 12-9 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Ospreys (3-0) went on a 5-0 run to gain a 17-9 cushion with 10 minutes left in the game.
Sophomore Dante Poli scored twice during the run, finishing the game with four goals and three assists.
Peter Burke, Luc Swedlund and Eric D’Arminio each added three goals and an assist. Joey Tiernan and Erik Anderson scored twice apiece.
The Ospreys will play at Elizabethtown at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Stockton baseball/softball: The softball team’s doubleheader Thursday was postponed due to an unplayable field.
The baseball and softball teams also postponed their doubleheaders Saturday. The baseball team will still play its doubleheader Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m. against Norwich.
Softball next plays at 2 p.m. Thursday at Penn State-Brandywine in a doubleheader.
— Ahmad Austin
