The Stockton University men's lacrosse team opened its season with a 14-9 win over host Delaware Valley University on Wednesday in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
Erik Anderson led the Ospreys with three goals and four assists, and Dante Poli, Eric Ellis and Luc Swedlund each had three goals.
Stockton trailed 3-2 after the first quarter but scored five goals in the second to go up 7-4. With the scored tied 4-4 in the second, Swedlund, Ellis and Matt Honchalk tallied consecutive goals for Stockton to make it 7-4 at the half. Honchalk's goal was the first of his collegiate career.
The Ospreys took control in the third by outscoring the Rams 5-1 to lead it 12-5. Anderson scored twice, and Swedlund, Poli and Ellis each had one goal.
Eric D'Arminio was Stockton's other goal scorer and added two assists. Joey Tiernan had two assists, and Stanley Kolimago, Ellis and Patrick Dunleavy each had one. Justin Ruiz made 11 saves in the win.
Khalil Lindsey led Delaware Valley (0-2) with four goals. Nic Brown made 19 saves.
Men's basketball: The Ospreys wrapped up their regular season with a 64-52 win over Rutgers-Newark and will be the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament.
Othniel Nyamekye led Stockton with 12 points and seven rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, and DJ Campbell scored eight.
Mike Vick had a game-high 14 points for Rutgers-Newark.
The Ospreys received a first-round bye in the NJAC tournament and will play the winner of the first-round matchup between Ramapo and Rowan at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
