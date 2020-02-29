Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team improved to 4-0 with a 14-12 win over Elizabethtown College on Saturday in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Luc Swedlund and Eric Ellis scored four goals each for the Ospreys. Dante Poli scored all three of his goals in the third quarter as Stockton went up 12-9.

Peter Burke, J.J. McKenna (Barnegat) and Joey Tiernan each added a goal.

Justin Ruiz made six saves for the win.

Stockton led 6-4 after one quarter, but the Blue Jayes (2-2) tied it at 8-8 at halftime.

Poli scored three times in a span of less than three minutes in the third quarter to put the Ospreys up 11-8. Following a goal by Elizabethtown, Swedlund added his fourth goal to make it 12-9.

Micha Ballew scored three goals for the Blue Jays, and Tom Mahoney had 18 saves.

