The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team had its greatest season last year, but the Ospreys soon put those accomplishments out of mind to keep moving ahead.
Stockton is 5-0 this season, and the team has a daily mindset to get better.
Stockton won its first Colonial States Athletic Conference championship in 2019 and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Ospreys reached the second round of the Division III tournament and finished 18-3 (a school record for wins).
“Of course, last year was a great year, but it’s over and it doesn’t do anything for us this year,” coach Kevin Zulauf said last week. “Our guys are determined to improve and progress, and so far our guys are doing that.”
The most obvious plus this spring is that Stockton returned most of last year’s offensive firepower. The Ospreys’ top eight scorers are back, including Luc Swedlund, the 2019 CSAC Player of the Year who scored a team-record 100 goals. Erik Anderson had 61 goals and a Stockton-record 54 assists. Dante Poli, last year’s CSAC Rookie of the Year, added 50 goals and 32 assists.
Other key returning offensive players include Eric Ellis, Eric D’Arminio, Joey Tiernan, J.J. McKenna (Barnegat High School) and Peter Burke. Patrick Dunleavy, a transfer from Monmouth University, also adds to the attack.
The defense has had to rebuild, but Zulauf said that is going well.
Max Pukenas is a key defensive midfielder. Other leading defenders include Matt Honchalk, Logan Holleritter, Liam Wharton, Jarett Baker and Will Pellicier. Matt Thurmann is an important faceoff specialist. Alex Leming, Justin Werder and Colin Wood have each played, too.
Justin Ruiz returns in goal after making the all-CSAC first team in 2019. Backup Eric Lindskog has played in two games this season.
“So far, we’ve battled good teams, and I’m proud of the success we’ve had,” Zulauf said. “I think collectively, we’re a family, and it shows on and off the field. It doesn’t depend on one individual, and we continue to prove that.
"We have many returning offensive players, and they’ve made a seamless transition (to this year).
"Our defense is not as deep as last year. Many of this year’s players were behind others last year. They’ve done a really great job. We want them to continue to improve and stay hungry.”
Schedule stuff
Stockton has played five nonconference teams and will continue that early-season trend Wednesday with a game at Ursinus College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Ospreys will host SUNY Oneonta at 1 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township. Stockton won’t play its first CSAC game until April 1 at home against Bryn Athyn College.
“It helps to play different teams from other conferences because they don’t have the same style,” Zulauf said. “We also like to change our game plan, and the team responds well to it. We don’t play a league game until April, so we’re not thinking about that right now, but we definitely want to defend our title.
“Our guys are excited. We talk about going 1-0 every game and to never become satisfied. We always look forward to the next challenge.”
Swedlund has 17 goals and three assists.
"There's a lot of pressure on us to defend our title, but we work hard, and we know we can be better," said Swedlund, a 21-year-old junior from Randolph, Morris County. "We're fortunate that we have a lot of offense and leadership back. Things are going well, and we're making plays like last year. We're all brothers, and we're very close. Our success is built on last year, and we're getting better every day."
Ellis has 11 goals and four assists.
"There's definitely a target on our back. We'll take it one game at a time," said Ellis, a 22-year-old senior from Voorhees, Camden County. "We're trying to dominate in all facets of the game. I'm trying to enjoy every day of practice and every day as a senior. I'm enjoying every day of playing lacrosse with my best friends."
Stockton’s Colin Wharton, a middle from Cinnaminson, believes his team’s tougher schedule will help the program in the future.
