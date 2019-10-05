The Stockton University men’s soccer team scored four goals in the first 25 minutes and beat previously unbeaten Ramapo 4-0 Saturday in Galloway Township.
Christian Bik, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored the go-ahead goal in the seventh minute, off a free kick by Ryan Cheslock.
Stockton improved to 8-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Ramapo fell to 7-1-4 overall and 2-1-1 NJAC.
Michael Echeverria made it 2-0 in the 15th minute, and John Maxted scored the final two goals. Ervin Gjeli, Bik and Larry Abanilla had assists. Dino Gromitsaris made one save for his fourth shutout of the season.
Joshua Schaeffer made six saves for the Roadrunners.
Women’s soccer: The Ospreys extended their unbeaten streak to nine with a 4-2 win over Ramapo. Stockton got goals from Sydney Williams (Millville), Heather Bertollo, Susan Porambo and Dasey DiElmo (Pinelands Regional), and Salena LeDonne added two assists.
Stockton upped its season mark to 10-1-1 and improved to 3-0-1 NJAC. Ramapo fell to 4-5-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the conference.
Amanda Gouldsbury made it 1-0 Roadrunners in the 11th minute, but Stockton scored the next three goals. Ramapo’s Carla Goodwin cut the lead to 3-2 in the 72nd minute, but DiElmo’s goal added insurance with just more than six minutes left. Freshman Olivia Harris made one save for Stockton. Elizabeth Harvell had 13 stops for Ramapo.
Field hockey: Stockton suffered its first defeat of the season, losing to nationally-ranked Kean University 3-0 in Galloway Township. Kean is ranked No. 18 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Division III poll.
Stockton dropped to 10-1 overall and 0-1 NJAC. Kean is 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
Ospreys goalie Emily Gilligan made nine saves as the Cougars outshot Stockton 17-9. Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City) had a team-high six shots, including three on goal, plus a defensive save.
Kean’s Rachel Mills and Erin Donnelly scored in the second quarter to make it 2-0 and Melissa Way added a goal early in the third quarter. Kean freshman Belly Reynoso had four saves for the shutout.
Women’s tennis: Stockton shut out visiting Kean 9-0 to extend its winning streak to seven matches. Elena Nunez, Audrey van Schalkwyk and Sarah Richardson (Hammonton) each won singles and doubles matches for the Ospreys (8-1, 4-1 NJAC).
Men’s and women’s cross country: The Stockton men’s team finished fourth overall and second to Division II St. Thomas Aquinas among non-Division I teams at the NJIT Highlander Challenge in Newark. The Ospreys women’s team placed sixth overall and third among non-Division I teams.
Stockton’s Daniel Do (Absegami) finished fourth out of 277 runners in the 8K men’s race in 25 minutes, 22.55 seconds. Kyle Navalance placed 13th in 26:19.41 and Matt Cohen was 21st in 26:31.37.
Maria Antoni finished 20th for Stockton out of 259 runners in the 5K women’s race in 18:59.84. Jessie Klenk was 44th in 19:44.87 and Jamie Wun placed 51st in 19:58.07.
Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys (17-2) won two matches at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. Stockton beat Franklin & Marshall 3-0 and topped Swarthmore 3-1.
The set scores against F&M were 25-21, 25-21 and 25-14. Sarah Walsh had 10 kills and three blocks.
Emily Sullivan added 26 assists, two aces and seven digs, and Natalie Miller had 18 digs and three assists. Charlotte Leon contributed eight kills and three blocks, and Sophia Marziello had three aces. F&M dropped to 13-3.
The scores against Swarthmore were 25-21, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-12. Walsh led with 18 kills and 10 digs, Miller had a team-high 20 digs, and Sullivan had a team-leading 48 assists and 16 digs. Swarthmore fell to 9-7.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.