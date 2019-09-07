The Stockton University men’s soccer team scored twice in the first half and beat SUNY Oswego 2-1 Saturday in a semifinal game at the Skidmore Alumni Classic in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Stockton (3-1) has won three straight games, and Oswego dropped to 1-2.
The Ospreys trailed 1-0 but got goals by Ervin Gjeli and Joel Burgos to win it. Gjeli scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute to make it 1-1. In the 34th minute, Burgos took advantage of an Oswego miscue near its own net and scored the game winner. Dino Gromitsaris made four saves for the win.
Stockton will meet the winner between host Skidmore College and St. John Fisher College at 2 p.m. Sunday in the championship game.
Women’s soccer: The Ospreys (3-1) scored four first-half goals and beat Shenandoah University 5-1 in Galloway Township.
Kiersten Reszkowski scored two goals. Reszkowski headed in a cross from Michelle Sander to make it 1-0 at 43 seconds into the game. Susan Parambo made it 2-0 in the 18th minute on a floater from 30 yards out.
Maiya Pencile scored for Shenandoah (2-2) in the 26th minute to make it 2-1, but Stockton’s Bri Pagnani scored 11 minutes later after a feed by Sydney Williams (Millville). Freshman Coral Briber scored the Ospreys’ fourth goal on a breakaway after a pass from Bri Bocelli. Reszkowski’s second goal in the 71st minute ended the scoring. Olivia Harris and Jennifer Devault combined for three saves for the win.
Women’s tennis: The host Ospreys blanked Delaware Valley University 9-0 in Galloway.
Elena Nunez won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Audrey van Schalkwyk was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles. Nunez and va Schalkwyk won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles. Twins Brenna and Brooke Samuels each won in straight sets at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. They combined to win 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Renee Wornowicz won at No. 5 singles and Katelyn Emick took No. 6 singles. Brenna McCarthy and Sarah Richardson (Hammonton) won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys (6-1) won two matches in New York City, beating Skidmore College 3-1 and Springfield College 3-2.
The sets against Skidmore were 25-23, 23-25, 25-3 and 25-14. The Springfield match scores were 27-25, 23-25, 25-17, 20-25 and 15-11.
Stockton’s Charlotte Leon and Julie Kohlhoff each had 29 kills for the day, and Emily Sullivan had 79 assists on the day.
The Ospreys lost to host New York University 3-1 on Saturday night. The scores were 25-22, 25-19, 18-25 and 25-17.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.