The Stockton University-Montclair State University basketball games Saturday will start one hour earlier than initially scheduled in Galloway Township.
The men's game will tip off at noon, the women's game at 2 p.m.
The times were changed to accommodate Montclair as it travels from and back to North Jersey on a day in which wintry conditions are expected.
The Stockton men's team is 10-5 (7-1 and first in the New Jersey Athletic Conference). The Ospreys are 4-2 on their home court. Montclair is 8-7 (6-2).
The Stockton women's team, which won its previous two games, is 7-8 (2-6). Montclair is 11-4 (6-2).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.