The Stockton University-Montclair State University basketball games Saturday will start one hour earlier than initially scheduled in Galloway Township.

The men's game will tip off at noon, the women's game at 2 p.m.

The times were changed to accommodate Montclair as it travels from and back to North Jersey on a day in which wintry conditions are expected.

The Stockton men's team is 10-5 (7-1 and first in the New Jersey Athletic Conference). The Ospreys are 4-2 on their home court. Montclair is 8-7 (6-2).

The Stockton women's team, which won its previous two games, is 7-8 (2-6). Montclair is 11-4 (6-2).

