Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Newark 54-47 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Newark on Wednesday.

Stockton improved to 10-5 and 7-1 in the NJAC.

The win also put them in first place in the NJAC standings.

Sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) led the Ospreys with 15 points, four rebounds and three steals. Senior Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added six points and six rebounds. Junior Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) finished with five points and two rebounds. Freshman Rynell Lawrence (Millville) contributed three rebounds.

After allowing 27 points in the first half, Stockton held Rutgers-Newark to 20 points on 25.9% shooting in the second half.

Stockton will next host Montclair State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

— Ahmad Austin

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments