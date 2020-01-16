The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Newark 54-47 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Newark on Wednesday.
Stockton improved to 10-5 and 7-1 in the NJAC.
The win also put them in first place in the NJAC standings.
Sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) led the Ospreys with 15 points, four rebounds and three steals. Senior Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added six points and six rebounds. Junior Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) finished with five points and two rebounds. Freshman Rynell Lawrence (Millville) contributed three rebounds.
After allowing 27 points in the first half, Stockton held Rutgers-Newark to 20 points on 25.9% shooting in the second half.
Stockton will next host Montclair State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
