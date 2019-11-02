The Stockton University men’s soccer team beat host Rutgers-Camden 5-4 in penalty kicks Saturday after a scoreless 110 minutes of field play in their first-round New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament game.
The sixth-seeded Ospreys (10-5-4) will meet second-seeded Montclair State University at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal in Montclair.
Rutgers-Camden (13-5-3) was the third seed.
All five Stockton penalty-kick shooters —Larry Abanilla, Dante Montesinos, Kyle Leach, Michael Echeverria and game-winner James McCombs — connected for goals.
Women’s volleyball: The host Ospreys (28-3) beat DeSales University 3-0 and Neumann University 3-2 in nonleague matches.
The set scores against DeSales were 25-19, 25-15, 25-16. The scores in the Neumann match were 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 15-10.
Stockton’s Jocelyn Holobetz led with 10 kills against DeSales, and Charlotte Leon had six kills. Emily Sullivan added 24 assists and four aces. Julie Kohlhoff had 18 kills against Neumann, and Leon added 16 kills.
Sullivan had 48 assists, three aces and 16 digs, and Natalie Miller 25 digs, six assists and three aces.
Men’s and women’s cross country: Stockton’s Daniel Do (Absegami H.S.) finished fourth among 104 runners in 24 minutes, 59.3 seconds in the 8K NJAC Men’s Championships at Stockton.
In the 6K NJAC Women’s Championships, also held in Galloway Township, Stockton’s Maria Antoni placed eighth among 105 runners in 23:42.7.
The Ospreys men and women each finished fourth in team scoring. Ramapo College won the men’s team championship with 36 points, and Stockton totaled 102. Robert Abrams of The College of New Jersey won the race in 24:37.9.
Rowan University took the women’s team title with 42 points, and the Ospreys had a score of 98. Diane Ferraro of Rowan won the women’s race in 22:31.4.
Stockton’s Cooper Knorr finished 23rd in 26:08.8, leading a Ospreys men’s pack that included Matthew Cohen (24th in 26:13.9), Kyle Navalance (25th in 26:39.4) and freshman Matt Keidat (26:52.5), a Holy Spirit graduate.
The Stockton women had similar results as Jessie Klenk finished 15th in 24:05.7, followed by a group that included Jesse DeLello (24th in 24:54.2), Dominique Tye (25th in 24:59.2) and Jamie Wun (26th in 25:00.4).
Field hockey: The host Ospreys lost 5-1 to unbeaten TCNJ, the No. 1 team in NCAA Division III in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s latest poll.
The game, the last of the regular season, put the Ospreys at 14-3 overall (3-3 NJAC).
TCNJ improved to 16-0 (6-0).
The teams will meet again at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Ewing Township in the first round of the NJAC Tournament.
Freshman Shelby Scott scored Stockton’s only goal in the second quarter to cut the Lions’ lead to 3-1.
Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City) fired a pass to the diving Scott for her team-leading eighth assist of the season. Emily Gilligan had 11 saves for Stockton.
Jess Hatch made it 1-0 on a penalty stroke for TCNJ, and Hatch also scored in the second quarter to put the Lions up 3-0.
Maddie Beaumont made two stops for the winners.
