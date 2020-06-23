Stockton University junior Daniel Do, an Absegami High School graduate, was voted to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Division III Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field Third Team.
Do has a 4.0 GPA with majors in biochemistry/molecular biology and chemistry.
Do, a cross country and track & field runner, became the 16th Stockton student-athlete to earn a CoSIDA Academic All-America honor and the seventh to receive Academic All-America status in cross country/track & field. The most recent was Jared Lewis in 2018.
In cross country, Do is a two-time New Jersey Athletic Conference First Team runner, finishing seventh at the NJAC Championships as a freshman in 2017 and fourth at the conference meet last fall. He has two career wins and 11 top-10 finishes in cross country. Do has been Stockton’s top finisher in 15 of his 20 career races, including all seven meets in 2019.
Do was chosen NJAC Runner of the Week and Eastern College Athletic Conference Metro Runner of the Month twice each during the 2019 cross country season. He won the race at the Osprey Open and finished in the top 10 in five of the seven races.
Do holds school records in track & field in the indoor 3,000-meter run and the outdoor 5,000-meter run. He has qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships three times and has one event win, the 3,000 at the 2019 Stockton Invitational outdoor meet.
Do competed in one race during the 2019-20 indoor season and ran a school-record 8 minutes, 41.99 in the 3,000. He was the top non-Division I runner in the race, finishing seventh among 25. For the performance, he was selected ECAC Metro Track Athlete of the Month.
Also during the 2019-20 academic season, Do earned CoSIDA Academic All-District 2, U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Individual and Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar honors.
Close
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
President. Harvey Kesselman speaks at Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
President. Harvey Kesselman speaks at Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University students and faculty take part in a Juneteenth March for Justice on Friday at the campus in Galloway Township.
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Danielle Combs, president of the Stockton University chapter of the NAACP, marches along the track during a Juneteenth event Friday on campus.
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Professor Beverly Vaughn help kick off Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Professor Beverly Vaughn help kick off Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University professor Beverly Vaughn kicks off a Juneteenth March for Justice with chants and song Friday.
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
President. Harvey Kesselman speaks at Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
President. Harvey Kesselman speaks at Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University students and faculty take part in a Juneteenth March for Justice on Friday at the campus in Galloway Township.
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Danielle Combs, president of the Stockton University chapter of the NAACP, marches along the track during a Juneteenth event Friday on campus.
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Students and faculty members take part in Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City