Stockton University's Allison Walker was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference's Joy Solomen Coach of the Year in volleyball, the league announced Friday.
Walker, a six-time winner of the award, has led the Ospreys to a 29-3 record, including 7-1 in the NJAC, this fall. The Ospreys won the regular-season league title and will play for the NJAC Tournament on Saturday.
Walker's record in 14 seasons at Stockton is 367-126.
Several of Walker's players also earned NJAC recognition. All selections were determined by a vote of the league’s nine head coaches and were based on conference-only statistics.
Junior middle hitter Julie Kohlhoff and junior setter Emily Sullivan were both named to the seven-person, all-NJAC first team. Kohlhoff was a second-team selection in 2018. Sullivan has been a first-team pick in each of her three seasons at Stockton.
Kohlhoff leads the NJAC in hitting percentage (.389), is second in blocks (91.0) and fifth in blocks per set (0.76). Among NCAA Division III players, she is 12th in hitting percentage.
Three times this season, Sullivan has been named the NJAC Player of the Week. She already has reached career highs in assists (1,099), kills (179), blocks (47) and digs (300). She is third among NJAC players in assists (9.08 aps) and fifth in hitting percentage (.331). She is 11th nationally in total assists.
In 13 of 31 matches this year, Sullivan has had 40 or more assists. She is fourth in Stockton history with 2,728 for her career. Sullivan also is second among the Ospreys this year in aces (49) and digs.
Charlotte Leon, an outside hitter, and Sarah Walsh, both juniors, were named to the second team. Walsh missed last season due to injury and was named to the NJAC second team in 2017. She was named the conference Player of the Week once this season. Stockton senior libero Natalie Miller, who was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Week once this season, earned an honorable mention. Miller made the second team in 2017 and earned an honorable mention last year.
On Thursday night, the Ospreys defeated Montclair State 3-0 in an NJAC Tournament semifinal match in Galloway Township.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13.
The Ospreys will host Rowan University in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday. Rowan topped Kean 3-1 in the other semifinal Thursday.
Stockton last made the NJAC final in 2017. The Ospreys have won the women's volleyball conference title 13 times, most recently in 2015.
Charlotte Leon led Stockton with 10 kills. Sarah Walsh added eight kills and two blocks, and Emily Sullivan had three aces, 32 assists and nine digs.
Julie Kohlhoff had eight kills, three blocks. Natalie Miller contributed eight digs.
For Montclair, Carly Waterman led with 10 kills and six digs.
The Red Hawks fell to 21-10.
ECAC honors
Two Stockton students were selected as ECAC award winners for the month of October.
Junior Daniel Do (Absegami H.S.) was name the ECAC Metro Runner of the Month in men's cross country for the second month in a row. Freshman goalkeeper Olivia Harris, who is from Sammamish, Washington, was chosen ECAC Metro Rookie of the Month in women's soccer.
Do was the top finisher for Stockton at two big meets in October. He placed fourth among 277 runners at the NJIT Highlander Challenge in 25 minutes, 22.55 seconds and then finished in 61st in a field of 256 at the Inter-Regional Border Battle in 25:39.8.
Harris went 3-1 with a pair of shutouts for the month. She made nine saves and had a 0.75 goals-against average. She finished her first Stockton season with 20 saves, a 0.70 GAA and three solo shutouts in 895 minutes played.
