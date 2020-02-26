Four members of the Stockton University men's basketball team earned all-conference honors Wednesday.
Head coach Scott Bittner was voted by his peers at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, and freshman DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) was selected as the NJAC Rookie of the Year.
Sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) was named to the NJAC First Team, and Campbell and senior Jordan Taylor earned honorable mentions.
Bittner led Stockton to a 17-8 record in his fourth season as head coach. He served the previous 10 years as an assistant under legendary Stockton coach Gerry Matthews.
Ranked seventh in the preseason coaches poll, the Ospreys finished the regular season tied for the best record in the NJAC with The College of New Jersey. The team also boasted one of the top defenses in NCAA Division III, holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.
Campbell was named NJAC Rookie of the Week seven times this season. He was the first Stockton player to win Rookie of the Year since Mike Menefee did so in 1988. This season, Campbell was the only freshman in the conference to average double figures in scoring (11.9 points per game), and he ranks third overall in free throw percentage (86.9%).
Campbell was a first-team Press All-Star his senior season with Vineland. He led the state in scoring with a 29.4 average and scored 50 points in a win over Atlantic City. He finished his career with a school record 1,485 points.
Flanders' 14 points per game in conference-only games led the team and ranked 12th in the conference. He shot 45.2% from the field, 37.1% from 3-point range and 75.2% from the free throw line.
Flanders was a first-team Press All-Star selection as a junior and senior at Wildwood. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in Wildwood history with 2,131 points.
Taylor averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and a team-high 2.9 assists per game. He was also third in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).
Stockton continued its season as the No. 2 seed in the NJAC Tournament against Rowan in the semifinals. That game ended too late for this edition.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.