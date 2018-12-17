Stockton University’s Emily Donzanti earned her second NJAC Rookie of the Week in women’s basketball, while Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week for his first time in men’s basketball.
Donzanti, a freshmen, lead the Ospreys in their first NJAC win of the season. She totaled a career-high 26 points and scored 21 one of those points in a second-half rally. Stockton closed a 18 point gap to win 68-65.
Donzanti put up four assists, two rebounds and two steals with a shot blocked. She leads the NJAC this season in assists (5.6 apg) and is fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.4) and leads the Opsreys in free throw percentage (.684).
Flanders scored 15 points against Kean on Friday in a 76-72 victory. Halso had four assists, three steals, two blocks and two rebounds. The freshman has played in five of Stockton’s eight games and has an 81.5 percent shooting average from the free-throw line.
