Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University indoor track and field athletes competed in the Lehigh Fast Times Before Finals event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Senior Jessica McRae won the triple jump (11.41 meters) for the women, and sophomore transfer Susann Foley won the high jump (1.65m) in her first meet as an Osprey.

Several other Ospreys also had top-ten finishes in their respective events.

In the pole vault, Jeanmarie Harvey placed fourth. Junior Rachael Leyrer (Buena Regional H.S.) finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles. Emmy LaFerve finished fourth in the shot put, and Randi Lyn finished sixth. Jenna Walker (Barnegat) placed fifth in the 400m.

For the men, Tom Strychowski (Lacey Township) finished fourth in the shot put.

Stockton will return to action Jan. 17 for the Gotham Cup at Staten Island, New York's Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

Fastrack Season Opener: Daniel Do (Absegami) finished seventh out of 25 runners in the 3,000 meters with a school-record time of 8 minutes, 41.99 seconds Friday at the season-opening indoor track meet at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

In the same race, Kyle Navalance ran a personal best by 22 seconds and finished 11th in 9:00.94. Freshman Colin Hueston ran the 500 meters in 1:13.76 in his first collegiate race.

Two Ospreys competed in the women's mile. Maria Antoni placed seventh out of 33 runners in 5:27.60, and Jesse DeLello was 18th in 5:51.02. Stockton's Kristy Goff finished ninth out of 33 runners in the women's 800 in 2:28.38.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments