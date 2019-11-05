The Stockton University women's soccer team lost to Montclair State University 2-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game Tuesday night in Montclair.
The third-seeded Ospreys ended the season 14-4-3. Second-seeded Montclair improved to 13-5-2.
The Red Hawks outshot Stockton 18-12 and got goals by Gabby D'Emlio and Emily Beenders. Salena LeDonne led Stockton with five shots.
D'Emlio's goal with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half broke Stockton goalie Jennifer Devault's streak of 410 straight shutout minutes.
Montclair's Lindsay Freewalt recorded the shutout with five saves, and Devault had seven.
It was the final match for Stockton seniors Juliann Gee, Michelle Sander, Brenna Clowney, Madison Dorney and Sammi Goldberg.
Montclair advanced to the NJAC championship game against top-seeded The College of New Jersey at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Ewing Township. The Lions beat fourth-seeded Rowan University 2-0 in the other semifinal.
Six Stockton University women’s soccer players received all-New Jersey Athletic Conference h…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.