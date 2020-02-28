Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Stockton University men’s basketball team, ranked only seventh in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, will go for No. 1 Saturday.
Stockton will play The College of New Jersey at 7 p.m. in Ewing Township for the NJAC Tournament championship.
The winning team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“It’s great (to be in the title game),” said Stockton's Scott Bittner, the NJAC Coach of the Year. “The kids are playing great. It’s amazing how our young guys really rose to the occasion (Wednesday in a 96-82 semifinal win over Rowan University). Hopefully, they can do it again.”
Freshman DJ Campbell (Vineland) led the Ospreys (18-8) with 18 points in Wednesday’s game. Sophomores Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Kadian Dawkins scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) added a career-high 11 points, and fellow freshman Jordan Williams had eight. Jonathan Azoroh, a sophomore, contributed six.
Stockton and the Lions split two regular-season games. Stockton won at TCNJ’s Packer Hall 79-77 on Nov. 26, and TCNJ won 82-78 on Jan. 22 at the Stockton Athletic Center. The Lions feature 6-foot-5 senior Randy Walko, the NJAC Player of the Year who averages 21.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.
“Walko does it all for them,” Bittner said. “He scored 34 against us when they beat us. TCNJ is a disciplined team, and they shoot the ball well. They’re well coached (by Matt Goldsmith), and they react to your defense.
“Our games with them were the two best games of the year that we’ve been in. Both games were back and forth and could have gone either way.”
Stockton runs a lot of players in and out. Other key players include Othniel Nyamekye, Jordan Taylor, Tariq Baker, Steve Ferebee (Absegami) and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City).
Also for the Lions, 6-6 Travis Jocelyn averages 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds, and 6-6 Ryan Jensen averages 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Stockton Basketball
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Stockton Basketball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.