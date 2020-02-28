The Stockton University men’s basketball team, ranked only seventh in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, will go for No. 1 Saturday.

Stockton will play The College of New Jersey at 7 p.m. in Ewing Township for the NJAC Tournament championship.

The winning team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“It’s great (to be in the title game),” said Stockton's Scott Bittner, the NJAC Coach of the Year. “The kids are playing great. It’s amazing how our young guys really rose to the occasion (Wednesday in a 96-82 semifinal win over Rowan University). Hopefully, they can do it again.”

Freshman DJ Campbell (Vineland) led the Ospreys (18-8) with 18 points in Wednesday’s game. Sophomores Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Kadian Dawkins scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) added a career-high 11 points, and fellow freshman Jordan Williams had eight. Jonathan Azoroh, a sophomore, contributed six.

Stockton and the Lions split two regular-season games. Stockton won at TCNJ’s Packer Hall 79-77 on Nov. 26, and TCNJ won 82-78 on Jan. 22 at the Stockton Athletic Center. The Lions feature 6-foot-5 senior Randy Walko, the NJAC Player of the Year who averages 21.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

“Walko does it all for them,” Bittner said. “He scored 34 against us when they beat us. TCNJ is a disciplined team, and they shoot the ball well. They’re well coached (by Matt Goldsmith), and they react to your defense.

“Our games with them were the two best games of the year that we’ve been in. Both games were back and forth and could have gone either way.”

Stockton runs a lot of players in and out. Other key players include Othniel Nyamekye, Jordan Taylor, Tariq Baker, Steve Ferebee (Absegami) and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City).

Also for the Lions, 6-6 Travis Jocelyn averages 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds, and 6-6 Ryan Jensen averages 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

