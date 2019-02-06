Stockton University will host a Rowing & Growing with the Ospreys fundraiser at 7 p.m. March 8.
Held in the Fannie Lou Hamer event room at Stockton's Atlantic City campus, the fundraiser will include auctions, a 50/50 raffle and entertainment by Stockton students. Proceeds from the event will help grow the Stockton rowing program.
Rowing icon Stan Bergman will be the guest of honor. His career includes a 22-year coaching stint at the University of Pennsylvania and another 20 years at Holy Spirit High School. He coached five U.S. Olympians and received four Coach of the Year awards from the Eastern Association of Rowing Colleges during his time at the university.
The event will also serve as a welcome to new Stockton rowing head coach John Bancheri, who assumed his role as their first full-time rowing coach in January.
Bancheri is a four-time American Collegiate Rowing Association Coach of the Year who had coached two U.S. Olympians and led two teams to points titles at the Dad Vail Regatta. He has coached at Grand Valley State (MI), Marietta College (OH), Witchita State (KS) and the University of Charleston (WV), his alma mater.
Men's basketball: The Ospreys lost 72-64 to Kean on Wednesday night in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup.
The Ospreys fell to 9-14 overall and 7-9 in the NJAC, while Kean improved to 6-17 and 4-12.
For Stockton, junior forward Jordan Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds.
Freshman guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) had 14 points, four assists and three steals. Senior guard Keenan Williams Jr. had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Stockton fell behind early, going into halftime down 36-24. They caught fire from 3-point range in the second half, shooting 7 of 13 and bringing Kean's lead down to seven points twice.
Their comeback effort fell short as Kean went on a run to go up 70-55 with two minutes remaining in the game.
Stockton will host Montclair State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
