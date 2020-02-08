Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women’s basketball team went up by 13 points in the second quarter and held the lead for a 53-44 win against host host New Jersey City University on Saturday.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference win put the Ospreys at 9-13 overall and 4-11 in the NJAC. The Gothic Knights fell to 9-13 (6-9 ).

Emily Donzanti led Stockton with 16 points and added six rebounds.

Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) scored 12 points and had five rebounds, a game-high four assists, two steals and a block.

Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had seven points and four rebounds, and Hailee Porricelli added six points and four rebounds.

Freshman Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) made her first start for the Ospreys and added five points, six rebounds and two steals.

For the Gothic Knights, Aaliyah McCrae scored eight points and had five steals, and Mya Neal had eight points and a game-high nine rebounds.

New Jersey City scored seven straight points to cut the Stockton lead to 40-37 in the fourth quarter, but two free throws apiece by Alves and Kiley Gelston made it 44-37. Donzanti went 5 for 5 from the line in the final 43 seconds to seal the win.

Stockton men: The visiting Ospreys dominated the overtime to beat New Jersey City 87-78 in an NJAC game.

Stockton improved to 14-8 (11-4). The Gothic Knights dropped to 11-11 (8-7).

DJ Campbell (Vineland) led Stockton with 22 points, including 8 for 8 from the line. He also had seven rebounds.

Jordan Taylor scored 14 points and added six rebounds, and Tariq Baker scored nine points.

Jordan Williams and Rynell Lawrence each scored eight points. Williams and Steve Ferebee (Absegami) each had five rebounds.

The Ospreys trailed 70-69 in overtime but won it with a 14-0 run. Taylor hit a jumper, Campbell added a 3-pointer and Kadian Dawkins (3 assists, 2 steals) scored on a fast break to make it 76-70. Othniel Nyamekye (3 blocks) hit a layup, Williams connected on a 3-pointer and Campbell hit two foul shots to make it 83-70.

New Jersey City’s Tarique Holmes scored on a 3-pointer that beat the regulation buzzer to send it into overtime at 67-67.

Staff Writer

I've been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

