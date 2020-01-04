The Stockton University women’s basketball team beat Wilkes University 59-49 Saturday in a nonleague game in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
The Ospreys led Wilkes 42-39 after three quarters and outscored the Colonels 17-10 in the final period.
Hailee Porricelli led Stockton (5-6) with 13 points, and Kiley Gelston had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) contributed eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds, and Chyna Wooten added eight points and seven rebounds.
Emily Donzanti had seven points, three assists and four steals.Brittina Bulli had four steals.
Ariel Reed topped Wilkes (6-5) with nine points and Maddie Kelley had seven.
Men’s basketball: Stockton lost to host Misericordia 65-62 as the Cougars hit four free throws in the final half-minute of their nonleague game in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 17 for the Ospreys (8-4) and had three assists. DJ Campbell (Vineland) had 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. Jordan Taylor had 10 points and five rebounds. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) added seven points.
Nate Kreitzer led Misericordia (4-7) with 21 points.
Flanders put Stockton up 62-61 by hitting three straight foul shots with 37 seconds left. But Noah Rivera and Joe Baldachino each made two foul shots to give the Cougars the win.
