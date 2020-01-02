Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women's basketball team played its first game in nearly three weeks and lost to visiting McDaniel College 50-44 on Thursday in Galloway Township.

McDaniel, of Westminster, Maryland, outscored the Ospreys 29-22 in the second half. The loss was Stockton's fourth in a row.

Emily Donzanti led Stockton (4-6) with 11 points and four assists, and Kiley Gelston had a game-high 15 rebounds. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) added seven points and seven rebounds, and Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) had seven points and two blocks.

For McDaniel (3-5), Mallory Conroy scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds, Jamese Word added nine points and five steals.

The Ospreys were up 30-26 with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter, but McDaniel went on an 11-3 run to end the quarter with a 37-33 lead.

— Guy Gargan

