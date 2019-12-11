The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost 94-65 to Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Glassboro on Wednesday.
Stockton fell to 4-4 and 1-3 in the NJAC.
Senior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) led the Ospreys with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Freshman forward Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) and freshman guard Armanee DeBarry (Millville) each had six points and five rebounds.
Stockton will host William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
For Rowan (7-1, 4-0 NJAC), freshman guard Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore forward Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had four points and three rebounds.
— Ahmad Austin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.