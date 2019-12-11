Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost 94-65 to Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Glassboro on Wednesday.

Stockton fell to 4-4 and 1-3 in the NJAC.

Senior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) led the Ospreys with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Freshman forward Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) and freshman guard Armanee DeBarry (Millville) each had six points and five rebounds.

Stockton will host William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday.

For Rowan (7-1, 4-0 NJAC), freshman guard Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore forward Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had four points and three rebounds.

— Ahmad Austin

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments