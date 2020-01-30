The Stockton University women's basketball team beat Rutgers-Camden 67-33 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday.
The Ospreys improved to 8-11 and 3-9 in the NJAC. Rutgers fell to 10-9 overall and 3-9 in the NJAC.
Sophomore Hailee Porricelli led Stockton with 17 points and four rebounds. Sophomore Kiley Gelston had 10 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Emily Donzanti had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Freshman Armanee DeBarry (Millville H.S.) added seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Junior Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) finished with five points, four rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) had seven points, two rebounds and three assists. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) contributed with four points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Stockton will travel to William Paterson for an NJAC game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.