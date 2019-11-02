The Stockton University women’s soccer team defeated visiting Rutgers-Camden University 5-4 in the penalty kicks round Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament first-round game.
The teams were scoreless through two overtime periods.
The third-seeded Ospreys (14-3-3) advanced to play at second-seeded Montclair State University (12-5-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal game. Rutgers-Camden, the sixth seed, finished 5-12-1.
Stockton’s Dasey DiElmo (Pinelands Regional H.S.), Sydney Williams (Millville), Kiersten Reszkowski, Alexa Simonetti and Juliann Gee scored in the penalty-kick round. Six shooters from each team had a turn, and Stockton’s Jennifer Devault made two saves.
The penalty kick round was tied at 1-1 when Stockton’s Salena LeDonne hit the post on her shot, giving the Scarlet Raptors the edge.
Ospreys goalie Jennifer Devault stopped Rutgers-Camden’s fourth attempt, tying it back up. The score progressed to 4-4, and Gee made her shot to put the Ospreys up 5-4. Devault made a save to win it on the Scarlet Raptors’ final attempt.
The Stockton men’s soccer team also beat Rutgers-Camden 5-4 in penalty kicks in its NJAC tournament game in Camden, following a scoreless 110 minutes.