Stockton University women’s soccer coach Nick Juengert says the team is “set to make a little noise” this year.
Juengert, of the Marlton section of Evesham Township, begins his 17th season as head coach with a team that includes 10 returning starting players.
The loss of goalie and captain Nicole Pallante to graduation is significant, but the retention of four all-New Jersey Athletic Conference players makes continued success likely. The Ospreys went 13-4-4 last year, their most wins since 2014.
The Ospreys will open the season Friday against New England College at Kean’s Cougar Classic in Union.
Leading the team will be captains Julian Gee, a senior back, and Alexa Simonetti, a junior midfielder.
“Everyone came in really fit and with the right mindset,” said Gee, of Cinnaminson.
Both captains said they were impressed with the additions to the team. They’ve add 15 players, including transfers. Simonetti, from Wayne, says they’re “going to have a really deep bench” and “a lot more versatility.”
Gee said the biggest change will be adjusting to the new goalkeeper.
“She leads from the back, so we need to adjust to how she plays, and she needs to adjust to how we play,” Gee said
Competing for that role are freshman Olivia Harris, of Sammamish, Washington, and junior college transfer Jennifer Devault, a junior from Mullica Hill. Whoever is in net should benefit greatly from junior back Dasey DiElmo.
DiElmo’s skillset, central to the team’s defense, earned her a host of awards last year, including all-NJAC First Team and All-ECAC Second Team.
On offense, senior midfielder Michelle Sander, of Ewing Township, is back after leading the team last year with five assists and scoring one goal.
In front of her at forward is junior Salena LeDonne, who led the Ospreys in scoring in 2018 with 11 goals and two assists. Both players were all-conference selections and stand to be key contributors again this year.
The team has several goals this season. First: top last year’s record. Second, Simonetti said, they would like to “finally win (the) NJAC.”
Third, Jueingert said, is to make the NCAA Tournament and get a chance to play for the (Division III) national championship.
Stockton was ranked fourth in the NJAC preseason coaches poll.
“A big game will be with Montclair (Oct. 19 at Stockton). We go back and forth with them,” Gee said. Simonetti said another game to watch will be the Sept. 21 matchup with Kean.
The Ospreys had a successful 2018 season, and the ingredients are in place for another one this year.
“We’ll repeat what we were doing” Juengert said.
