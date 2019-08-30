The Stockton University's women's soccer team began its season Friday with a 9-0 win over New England College in Union for the Kean Cougar Classic.
The Ospreys dominated their season opener, outshooting New England 23-1.
Freshman Bri Bocelli scored her first two career goals in the win, and freshman Lauren Woolbert (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) also scored her first goal.
Junior Salena LeDonne struck first for the Ospreys 12 minutes, 20 seconds into the match. The score remained 1-0 at the end of the first half, but Stockton wasted no time stretching its lead to 3-0 with goals by junior Kiersten Reszkowski and sophomore Susan Porambo less than three minutes into the second half.
Senior Michelle Sander added to the blowout with a penalty score at 51:24.
The Ospreys will play the College of Staten Island at 1 p.m. Saturday for their second match of the Kean Cougar Classic in Union.
Men's soccer: The Ospreys fell 1-0 to New Paltz in their season opener in Madison for the Drew University Fall Festival.
James Maltes broke the tie for New Paltz with seven minutes, 29 seconds left in the second half. Stockton had two shots and two corner kicks in the final five minutes to try to tie it back up, but were unsuccessful.
Junior goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris got the start for Stockton and made two saves. Andrew Giggs (Absegami), John Maxted, Ervin Gjeli and Larry Abanilla each had a shot apiece.
Women's tennis: Stockton's women's tennis team shutout Camden County College 9-0 at home for its season opener.
In first singles, freshman Elena Ruiz beat Rebecca Ballier 6-0, 6-2 in her college debut. Sophomore Sarah Richardson (Hammonton) and senior Katelyn Emick each got 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in their singles matches.
Nunez joined freshman Audrey Van Schalkwyk for an 8-4 win in first doubles. The teams of Brooke Samuels-Brenna Samuels and Sarah Richardson-Hailey Johnson each got 8-1 doubles wins for the Ospreys.
The Ospreys will be back at home Saturday to face Rutgers-Camden at noon.
Field hockey: Stockton beat Arcadia 3-2 in their season opener at home.
With the game tied at 2, sophomore Gianna Morganti scored the go-ahead goal with one minute, 49 seconds left in regulation.
For the Ospreys, juniors Madison Dancisin (Pinelands) and Kassidy Wentzell each had a goal on four shots.
Senior goalkeeper Emily Gilligan made two saves for Stockton, including a crucial save with the score tied in the game's final three minutes.
Stockton will travel to Reading, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to face Albright at noon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.