Stockton University’s women’s tennis team beat Penn State Abington 8-0 at home Wednesday.
For the Ospreys, freshman Elena Nunez beat Anna Vuong 6-0, 6-2 in first singles. In second singles, freshman Audrey van Schalkwyk beat Tracey Tran 6-2, 6-1. The two teamed up for an 8-1 win in first singles. Junior Brianna McCarthy and sophomore Sarah Richardson (Hammonton H.S.) won 8-1 in second singles.
Stockton improved to 3-1, and will host Pratt Institute at 1 p.m. Saturday
— Ahmad Austin
